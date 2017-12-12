Flu widespread in seven U.S. states

UNITED STATES - The flu is now widespread in seven U.S. states. That's according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control.

Experts say there have been nearly 10,000 confirmed influenza cases so far this season. This time last year, 0 states had widespread flu activity, with about 4,200 confirmed cases. Despite the earlier start, it is too soon to predict how severe the flu season will be.

Doctors say it is not too late to get your flu shot.

It is especially important that older adults get vaccinated.