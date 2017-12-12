Scientific benefits of making eye contact with babies

UNITED KINGDOM - There's a scientific reason we love to stare at babies...and they love to stare right back!

A small study from the UK finds our brain waves become in sync with babies' brain waves when we gaze at one another. That eye contact appears to prompt babies to try communicating by making those cute little baby sounds we love.

The researchers say this may be the way babies form their earliest social networks.

Other studies have shown emotions and heart rate can also sync when parents and babies interact.