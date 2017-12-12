Three Yakima council members thank the public as terms end - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Three Yakima council members thank the public as terms end

YAKIMA, WA - It's the end of an era for the Yakima City Council. The three members whose terms will expire on December 31st are all veterans of the city council.

Before today's scheduled business meeting, Avina Gutierrez, Maureen Adkison, and Bill Lover were recognized for their service to Yakima. Gutierrez, one of the first Latinas to ever be elected to the council, also served time as mayor last year.

"It's been a great honor and privilege," said Gutierrez. "To not only serve on this council but to be the first representative from District 2. I'm excited to see what the future has for the next city council and continuing to have representatives for each part of the city."

Adkison spent the past eight years on the council, but before her political career she was primarily in academic medicine and a founding member of the Child Abuse Council of Yakima County.

"It's been a real pleasure, and as Avina said, the staff is unbelievable," said Adkison. "Their job as far as I'm concerned is getting me to look good."

Lover is the only man serving on the council. He's also a Vietnam veteran and retired from the Boeing Company.

"All councils have been a little different, and all done quite significant things," he said. "Not always the things that I like to do, but still significant."

And all three took a moment today to thank the public as their time on the council is coming to an end.

