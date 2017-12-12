"The Loud Crowd" brings cheer to Kadlec through caroling

RICHLAND, WA - As we get closer to Christmas, many people are spreading their holiday cheer...like "The Loud Crowd." They're a group of carolers who sang to patients at the Kadlec Healthplex today. But they're not just helping others get in the spirit.

"The Loud Crowd! They speak with intent and today they sang with intent," said Jenny Davis, a speech language pathologist.

The Loud Crowd is a group of gentlemen spreading the holiday spirit at the Kadlec Healthplex, while also using their caroling as a therapy.

"This just seemed like a good way to not only strengthen our voices but also spread a little Christmas cheer," said Mike Harty, member of The Loud Crowd.

Harty was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease three years ago.

"Parkinson's kind of shrinks muscle," explained Harty, "so your muscles will become shorter and your vocal chords tighten up so you lose volume and intent. You really have to work hard to speak loudly and enunciate."

Although there is no cure, there are a few treatment and therapy options, like projecting your voice to "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer."

"You find the feeling that you're not by yourself," said Harty. "There's others around with the same disease."