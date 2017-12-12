How you can file a claim and become a part of the Wells Fargo settlement

TRI-CITIES, WA - You may have already received the notice in the mail. Wells Fargo account holders can now file to be a part of the $172 million class action settlement against the bank.

The settlement is a result of Wells Fargo opening checking and savings accounts and lines of credits in people's names without their permission, potentially costing people unauthorized account fees and causing harm to credit scores.

Now the steps people need to take to file are easy. If you received something in the mail, you'll have a claim number on the letter. You can either fill out the information and mail it back, or go online to wfsettlement.com and fill out your claim there between now and February 3rd.

Payouts are expected to come out later in the spring, but could be pushed back if there are any court motions about the settlement that delay the payouts.

And if you have any questions on whether you qualify for the settlement or not, you can call 866-431-8459 for more information on your specific situation.