Yakima Humane Society's spay and neuter clinic reaches one-year anniversary

YAKIMA, WA - The Price Is Right...an iconic game show still on the air after more than 60 years. But what is just as classic is two sentences host Bob Barker made famous: "Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered."

That's been the Yakima Humane Society's mission, and today is the one year anniversary of the spay and neuter clinic.

The clinic has done thousands of surgeries in 12 months. The goal was around 7,000, but the bench mark was set lower this first year, which allowed the clinic to focus on quality care.

The clinic started with 16 surgeries a day - now, it's up to 30.

Cats and dogs spend all day at the facility...even though the actual procedure could last just 90 seconds for a cat being neutered, or about 15 minutes for a large breed female dog.

"This is Frookie," said Dr. Jennifer Fitzpatrick, DVM and medical director with the Yakima Humane Society. "She is our six-thousandth surgery. She's going to have surgery a little bit later on this afternoon. She's a little bit of a special needs kitten. Both of her front legs are short and bowed. It sure doesn't slow her down very much, but she will need to be an indoor-only kitty."

Frookie will be up for adoption. If you're interested, call the humane society's adoption department at 457-6854.

Dr. Fitzpatrick says spaying and neutering is very important. Not only does it stop unwanted litters, it extends pets' life expectancy an average of two years, preventing certain cancers and infections.

The cost of these surgeries range because of things like breed and weight. The clinic does offer reduced rates for qualified pet owners.