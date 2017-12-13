Three detained after officer-involved shooting

KENNEWICK, WA - Three suspects have been detained after an officer-involved shooting in Kennewick. Neighbors reported a disturbance involving a gun just after 7:30 Tuesday night on the 900 Block of North Cleveland Street.

Kennewick Police got on scene as the suspect car was leaving.

According to a press release from KPD, the suspects drove directly toward an officer as he got out of his patrol car. That officer fired two rounds from his patrol rifle at the car. The suspect car sped off but ended up crashing near Canal Drive and Perry Street. Officers immediately detained three people in the car for investigation.

No citizens, suspects, or officers got hurt. The names of the people involved haven't been released yet.

This is an active investigation and this story will be updated as we learn more.