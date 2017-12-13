Oregon law enforcement looking for drunk and distracted drivers during the holidays

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Umatilla County Sheriff's Deputies will be teaming up with other agencies and doing extra patrols during Christmas and New Years. Deputies will be looking for drunk and distracted driving between Dec. 13th and Jan. 1, 2018. This is part of Oregon's DUII/High Visibility Enforcement grant program.

On average, there are 33 fatal accidents in The State of Oregon during December. USCO said on their Facebook page it's their goal to prevent serious or fatal accidents on the road.

If you see any dangerous driving on the road call 911 with the vehicle description, direction of travel, and license plate number.