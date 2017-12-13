Hermiston High School to open new parking lot

HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston High School will be adding a new parking lot on January 2, 2018. The school hopes this will help with traffic congestion and provide extra parking for students.

Students can access the parking lot by using Orchard Avenue, and use doors by the weight room to get into the building. Those doors follow the same open and lock schedule as the purple gym doors.

Buses will still use the First Street entrance and exit and parents should keep using the Highland Avenue entrance and exit.

Director of Operations Brad Wayland says, "Parking has been an ongoing issue at the high school, and is our hope this parking addition will alleviate many of these issues."



On January 2, ASB students will be giving out hot chocolate to the first 200 students who use the parking lot.