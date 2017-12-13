WSU fraternity revoked after hazing investigation

PULLMAN, WA - The 90-year charter of a fraternity at Washington State University has been revoked over concerns about hazing. The charter of Alpha Kappa Lambda was revoked.



University officials haven't released specifics about what happened and why they decided to shut it down so quickly but we do know it happened multiple times during fall semester. WSU's Dean of Students did say the joint decision between the university and the national chapter came after a two month investigation "various potential risk management violations."

Withdrawing recognition is the most serious action the university can take when it comes to conduct.

Alpha Kappa Lambda can petition to reopen in 2 1/2 years.

