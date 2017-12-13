Walla Walla Police detectives work with Umatilla Co. Sheriff’s deputies to serve search warrant

WALLA WALLA, WA - On December 13th, 2017, Walla Walla Police detectives assisted Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies in obtaining and serving a search warrant in the 800 block of Pleasant Street early this morning.

The warrant is a result of the armed robbery investigation that began December 6th. Due to the inherent nature of the crime, the Walla Walla City County joint SWAT Team assisted in service of the warrant and securing the scene for detectives.