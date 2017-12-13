Steve Young steps down as Kennewick mayor

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick will begin the new year with a new mayor. After four terms Steve Young announced Tuesday night he is stepping down as mayor.



Steve told NBC Right Now that despite what people may think he did not make this decision because of recent allegations concerning a lawsuit at his day job, a Hanford contractor. Steve said this last election completely changed the council and he feels it's time to let someone else take on the role.



There are no more city council meetings scheduled in 2017. A new mayor will be selected in January by the council. Steve Young still has two years on his term as a council member and intends to see them through.