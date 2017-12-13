Newhouse lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) today laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place of more than 400,000 service members, veterans, and their families.

“The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery is hallowed ground,” said Rep. Newhouse. “The Old Guard keeps 24-hour vigil over the site, 365 days per year to honor all American service members who have fallen but who have not been identified. I was honored to lay a wreath today on behalf of the people of the Fourth Congressional District. Especially during this holiday season, we pay our respects and demonstrate that we never forget the heroes who have fallen in defense of our nation.”

Click here for more information on Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Click here for high resolution photos.