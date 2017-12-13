Pasco Police awarded grant for four new officers

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police will soon be able to hire four more officers thanks to a grant from the Department of Justice's COPS department - which stands for Community Oriented Policing Services.



Pasco Police applied for the grant and the DOJ recently announced PPD is one of several recipients across the country. The department will get $500,000 to help pay for the four new officers. The 'problem focus area' is listed as 'other violent crime problem.'

Pasco City Council plans to officially accept the grant in January and we will get more insight into these positions after that.