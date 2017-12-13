Portland man wins $1,000 a week for life

SALEM, OR - Cyril Osborne had a little fun before claiming his Win for Life win.



Osborne, from Portland, matched all four numbers on his Win for Life ticket to win the game's top prize of $1,000 a week for life.



However, Osborne has a history of playing pranks on his wife of 47 years. So when he told his wife he won, she wouldn't believe him.



"I didn't tell her when I first got home. I just smiled a lot. She knew something was up. When I told her, she thought I was playing around," he said. "I had to get my iPad out and show her the numbers on the website before she would believe me."



Osborne purchased his winning quick pick ticket at the Safeway on Highland Drive in Gresham.



"I do the grocery shopping and I pick up a ticket every so often," Osborne said. "I bought the Win for Life because it has more numbers than other tickets. When I went back to the store, I realized I won the top prize!"



Osborne opted to take $52,000 per year as an annual payment, rather than the $1,000 a week option. He also said the money was going toward his retirement.



"That $2 ticket is paying out rather handsomely!" he said.



