Public comment period for Class 3 Permit Modification to Hanford Dangerous Waste Permit

RICHLAND, WA - The U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office (DOE-RL) is holding a 60-day public comment period from November 27, 2017, to January 31, 2018, for a Class 3 Permit Modification to the Hanford Dangerous Waste Permit. The modification is needed for the construction and operation of a proposed Capsule Storage Area, which would provide interim dry storage of cesium and strontium capsules currently at the Waste Encapsulation and Storage Facility (WESF). This comment period is for one of two related public comment periods running concurrently. Another fact sheet, located on the Hanford Events Calendar, is for the modifications needed at WESF to facilitate transfer of the capsules to the proposed Capsule Storage Area.

The public comment period runs from November 27, 2017 to January 31, 2018, with a public meeting scheduled for December 13, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Richland Public Library (955 Northgate Drive). The meeting will also be accessible via webinar. To register go to: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/101595260413637633

Webinar ID: 581-185-931

Submit comments electronically (preferred) or by mail by January 31, 2018 to:

CSA: http://wt.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=ibkWY

or mail to: Daina McFadden

Washington Department of Ecology

3100 Port of Benton Boulevard

Richland, WA 99354

The proposed modification and supporting documentation are available for review online http://pdw.hanford.gov/arpir/index.cfm/viewDoc?accession=0067756H, on Ecology's website, and at Hanford Administrative Record and Public Information Repositories located in Richland, Seattle, Spokane and Portland. Copies can also be reviewed in person at the Hanford Administrative Record Public Information Repository at 2440 Stevens Drive in Richland.

Questions? Please contact Rich Buel, DOE-RL, (509) 376-3375, richard.buel@rl.doe.gov