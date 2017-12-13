United Health Foundation names America's healthiest states

UNITED STATES - Massachusetts has been named America's healthiest state. That's according to an annual report from the United Health Foundation.

The Bay State took the top spot because of its low uninsured population, low obesity rates, and high number of mental health providers.

Hawaii, Vermont, Utah, and Connecticut rounded out the top five.

Washington came in 9th and Oregon a respectable 20th.

The lowest ranked states were Louisiana and Mississippi. Both have a high prevalence of smoking, obesity, and children living in poverty.