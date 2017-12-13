Bing Crosby's nephew performing at A Celtic Christmas with Affin - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Bing Crosby's nephew performing at A Celtic Christmas with Affiniti

YAKIMA, WA - A powerhouse Irish trio is performing a Christmas concert at the Capitol Theatre tonight in Yakima, and a special guest with ties to the golden age of Hollywood will also take the stage.

What if you were told that the world's best selling single is a Christmas song? It may be hard to wrap your mind around. But would you believe it if you were told it's Bing Crosby's iconic song, "White Christmas"?

That song has sold more than 300 million copies according to Bing's nephew, Howard Crosby. He's singing White Christmas along with the Irish trio Affiniti at their Celtic Christmas Concert.

Affiniti says their concert is divided into sections. All of their music is going to have that haunting Celtic sound, but it's mixed with a bit of classical as well. And the ladies and Howard say they look forward to performing "White Christmas."

"It's really always a thrill to do that," Howard said. "When people find out I'm Bing Crosby's nephew, that I can carry a tune, they want to hear 'White Christmas.' Whether it's May 15th, August 20th or the Christmas season." 

But despite being related to Bing, Howard didn't start singing until he was in his late 20's when he joined a church choir in the Tri-Cities. But now the rest is history.

Affiniti has been performing together for about 8 years, and "O Holy Night" is their favorite Christmas song to perform.

