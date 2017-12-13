How local fire crews are handling the California wildfire

KENNEWICK, WA - Tonight we checked up on our local crews that headed down to help with the fire in California.

Captain Rusty Bachman says the 230-thousand acre fire is as bad in reality as the images you've seen on TV the past few days...the fifth largest recorded wildfire in California history.

Capt. Bachman says the past couple days have been busy for his crew, consisting of members of several local fire departments.

Time out on the fire lines are spent in 24-hour shifts, and they're getting different assignments every day.

Two days ago they were tasked with protecting several large avocado orchards and nearby homes.

"We did have a large spot fire that was moving our direction," Capt. Bachman said. "We were preparing for that through the night, but didn't end up actually getting impacted by that that night. The shift that we just came off of this morning, we ended up near Lake Casitas, I believe is the correct name for it."

Capt. Bachman says besides the normal wear and tear, as well as common cold and flu symptoms that tend to linger around fire camps, our local firefighters are all doing okay.

The local crew from our area has actually been asked to possibly stay for an additional week, which means they wouldn't be back to the Tri-Cities until after the new year.