Speed bump fluke in Yakima costs city over $10,000

Speed bump fluke in Yakima costs city over $10,000

YAKIMA, WA - Speed bumps are causing a huge headache for city employees in Yakima. Workers put some in on a street to help one neighborhood, but turns out they were actually causing a lot more problems.

Nearly two years ago, the City received a petition signed by the majority of people living in the neighborhood surrounding 53rd Avenue and Englewood, requesting speed bumps. But because it took so long for the traffic study and the design to be done, they were not installed until two weeks ago.

The goal was to enhance public safety, but the road is steep and windy and the speed limit is only 25 mph. 

The concern quickly became safety for drivers going up the hill, especially when it's covered in snow or ice during the winter.

So with the City putting them in - and taking them out - it cost the City $10,150.

"With that lag time between when the petition was filed and when the project actually took place, we needed to have done a better job communicating with that neighborhood," said Randy Beehler, Communications & Public Affairs Director. "We didn't do that and that's a lesson that we've learned for sure."

For now, the speed bumps will be replaced with radar signs, which the City says does deter most speeders.

Then in the the spring, the City will reevaluate the street and meet with the neighborhood to determine the best way forward.

