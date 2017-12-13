Two organizations team up to provide food for families in need

YAKIMA, WA - Many families in Yakima will be thankful for the dinner on their table tonight thanks to Second Harvest and Washington Beef Counts.

The two organizations teamed up once again to provide a variety of produce for the community. Dozens of community members carrying empty boxes lined up to receive a load of food.

"It helps me with being low-income and being disabled myself, beef is quite expensive and I can't always afford it," said Lisa Clark, a Yakima resident.

Clark says she comes to not only get food for herself, but to also share with others.

"I pick up for seniors," she said. "There's a lot of times they don't get the protein and they have to choose between medication and groceries."

Another woman in line says receiving food gives her the opportunity to pay for necessities.

"If there wasn't something like this we would all have issues, trouble making ends meet, " said Pam, a Yakima resident.

Both organizations say that by teaming up they can provide more - beef, specifically.

"A lot of other food banks don't give beef," said Clark.

The meat is provided by Washington Beef Counts, which collects it from cattle ranchers and feeders within the state.

Both organizations understand the need during this critical winter month.

"A lot of people have trouble getting good, healthy protein, and beef is a nice way to get that and it's kind of a good feeling to be able to provide that, " said Camas Uebelacker from C&G Cattle Company.

And the people thank them.

"Thank you for everything you do, keep it up, this is wonderful and this means a lot to me. Even though it's once a year it's better than nothing and it means the world to me," said Clark.