Weapons complaint leads to officer involved shooting, arrest of convicted felon

KENNEWICK, WA - Officers and CAT Detectives responded to a disturbance with weapons involved and a possible shooting.

The reporting party advised there numerous people outside fighting and at least one person had a possible gun. As officers arrived in the area, a gray Yukon SUV drove north on Cleveland Street and then began driving straight towards Officer Sneyd, resulting in an officer involved shooting.

The vehicle was struck but continued to drive off eastbound on W Canal Drive at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle approached N Perry Street, the vehicle saw a patrol car and attempted to turn south on N Perry St, but failed to negotiate the turn and drove onto the property at the corner, nearly hitting the garage.

The vehicle continued east on the property and onto the next property, hitting a tree before jumping over a two foot concrete retaining wall and slamming back down onto W Canal Dr. The vehicle possibly became disabled and coasted onto N Olson where it stopped.

The driver and two occupants were taken into custody after a high risk stop. A handgun was clearly seen in the vehicle and another gun in the back end of the vehicle.

CAT Detectives processed the scene on N Cleveland St while several traffic officers responded to assist with the collision scene. CID responded to the station to conduct witness/suspect interviews. The vehicle was impounded for a search warrant. The driver is a convicted felon and was booked on weapons violation.