Mid-Columbia Partnership student team headed to state FIRST LEGO League tournament

KENNEWICK, WA – A seven-student team from Mid-Columbia Partnership recently qualified for the state FIRST LEGO League tournament on January 13 in Cheney.

Team Bacon CHZZONNJ won the championship award at the regional tournament on December 9th in Pasco. FIRST LEGO League is a competition where students are must solve real-world problems as well as build and program autonomous robots for a series of challenges.

Team Bacon CHZZONNJ members:

Nonia Callies

Jackson Darling

Zachary Darling

Caleb Faultersack

Harker Haroldsen

Zander Mullen

Natalie Southworth

Teacher: Julie Rheinschmidt

Team Mentor: Dayna Faultersack

PHOTO CAPTION: Team Bacon CHZZONNJ of Mid-Columbia Partnership at a recent regional tournament in Pasco. From left to right, Jackson Darling, Zachary Darling, Caleb Faultersack, Teacher Julie Rheinschmidt, Nonia Callies, Natalie Southworth, and Harker Haroldsen (team members not pictured: Zander Mullen and mentor Dayna Faultersack.)