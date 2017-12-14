Teen skateboarder hit by truck receives only minor injuries - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Teen skateboarder hit by truck receives only minor injuries

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - On December 13th at 4:50 p.m., a 14-year-old male from the Terrace Heights area was illegally skateboarding down the grade in the 500 Block of N 33rd Street and was in the roadway.

A vehicle driven by a 35-year-old male also from the Terrace Heights area, was driving southbound and was not able to see the juvenile on the skateboard in the dark. The juvenile was wearing darker colored clothing at the time.

The driver veered to his left at the last moment when the driver saw the skateboarder. The right front bumper of the vehicle struck the skateboarder in the back of his legs, knocking the skateboarder down.

The skate boarder received only bumps to his legs and some scrapes. He was extremely lucky in the incident that he was not more severely injured.

Yakima Police say this is again a very good reminder why individuals are not to be skateboarding in the roadway and for anyone walking along the roadway to wear clothing that is more visible and reflective so that they can be seen by motorist.

