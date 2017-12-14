Parents charged after 2-year-old eats Xanax-laced Sour Patch Kid

EUGENE, OR (AP) - Court records say two Oregon parents are charged with child neglect after their 2-year-old went to the hospital because he ate a Xanax-laced Sour Patch Kid.



The Register-Guard reported Wednesday that the parents are in Lane County Jail, facing charges of second-degree child neglect, first-degree criminal mistreatment and endangering the welfare of a minor. Xanax is the commonly marketed name of a human tranquilizer called benzodiazepine.



Twenty-six-year-old Nicole Margeretta Fetters told police the child was under 30-year-old Gary Gray Baughman's supervision when he ate the drug-laced candy.



Baughman brought the boy to the hospital after he ate the candy, at which point officers said it appeared Baughman was high.



The child was transferred to a different hospital and his condition or release date was not available Wednesday.