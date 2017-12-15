Man arrested for threatening to shoot homes, his girlfriend, and himself

KENNEWICK, WA - A 39-year-old man is facing felony harassment charges after threatening to kill his girlfriend, then himself. KPD says Bryan Ahn was armed and also threatening to shoot at random houses just before 5:30 Thursday night. Witnesses reported he was heading to the area where his girlfriend would be.

As officers got there to warn her about the threats, Ahn was on the phone with the reporting party saying he was watching the police activity.

Not long after that, police found and took Ahn into custody without incident.

Detectives impounded his car and booked him into the Benton County Jail for felony harassment.

Eventually, police arrested him in Keywaydin Park.

