Holiday Fire Safety - How you can protect your home from hazards

PASCO, WA - During this time of year, fire departments see an increase in 9-1-1 calls.

Friday morning, reporter, Crystal Garcia spent time with Pasco Fire Department's Public Information Officer, Ben Shearer to learn about the different fire hazards common this time of year.

Firefighter Shearer demonstrates the dangers of burning wrapping paper, Christmas trees, and importance of light placement.

Click here to watch the National Fire Protection Association's video demonstrating how quickly your Christmas tree can go up in flames.



