Three arrested after early morning mail theft

NACHES, WA - Three people are in custody for a mail theft early Friday morning. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Selah Police responded to a mail theft on the 500 Block of East Gleed Road just around 2:15 a.m. Witnesses say the suspects had been pretending to be a newspaper delivery person. They described the car, which was found not far away. 

Deputies arrested two women and one man for mail theft and other criminal charges. 

After getting a warrant, deputies searched the car and found mail from multiple victims and multiple different places. They also found the car they were in had been reported stolen on Thursday.

All three were booked in the Yakima County Jail on mail theft charges and other felony misdemeanor charges related to the investigation. 

If you have any questions about the investigation contact YSO at (509) 574-2500.

