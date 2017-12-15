Tipsy Taxi: a free service that gets you home during the holidays

WALLA WALLA, WA - The holidays are notorious for parties, and parties can sometimes lead to poor choices...like drinking and driving. This is why one group in Walla Walla is doing their part in keeping the roads safe.

"Zero deaths on our highways," said Nancy Walters with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

That's the goal Tipsy Taxi in Walla Walla is trying to reach.

"We're just your sober designated driver for the evening," she said.

Walla Walla's Traffic Safety Task Force came up with the idea of the Tipsy Taxi 11 years ago.

Walters will start rounding up a group of volunteers starting tomorrow, and they'll pick up and drop off people who are enjoying the holidays to prevent drunk driving.

"We don't want to experience that loss of somebody being in a fatality collision because someone drove impaired," said Walters.

It's a cause that hits close to home for Walters.

"Having experiencing that loss myself, I wouldn't wish it upon anybody else," she explained. "So I know many others feel that same way."

The team effort from the community makes Tipsy Taxi successful. A group of sponsors also helps make this all happen.

"From an automobile, to gasoline, to insurance coverage."

Pick-ups and drop-offs start tomorrow and run through New Year's Eve. During that time span, volunteers take home around 300 people.

"Whether our numbers are 500 being killed on our highways or 10 people being killed on our highways, one more is too many."

For your free ride, all you have to do is call 509-522-8299, and someone will be there to take you home safely.