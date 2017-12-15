Human feet washing ashore in Pacific Northwest

WASHINGTON - Human feet keep washing up in the Pacific Northwest, but despite how scary it sounds, police are telling you not to worry about it.

Just last week another foot washed ashore in Canada on Vancouver Island; the 13th foot found there in the last ten years!

Feet also tend to wash up in Washington State, but police say it's nothing out of the ordinary. In fact, experts say at any given time there are likely hundreds of dead bodies in northwest waters, mostly due to suicides or accidents. The cold waters preserve the bodies.

So far, police have identified the majority of these limbs, and none are said to be the result of foul play. It's still pretty spooky, though.