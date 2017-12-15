Kadlec and Richland FD fill ambulance will backpacks, quilts for local foster kids

RICHLAND, WA - For the third consecutive year, Kadlec Medical Center is collecting backpacks and other gifts for foster kids in our area.

This year, Kadlec and Richland Fire Department teamed up to fill an entire ambulance worth of backpacks and quilts, and this year they collected exactly one hundred backpacks for local foster kids.

Quilts made by Kadlec's auxiliary sewing group were also donated in an effort to give foster kids something to call their own during times of instability in their lives.

"We know that these kids are sometimes pulled out of unfortunate situations and go to their new homes with nothing more than sometimes the clothes on their backs," said Jill Matthews with the Kadlec Emergency Department. "So this just gives them something of their own to take with them."

Richland firefighters were on hand today to help Kadlec employees make the trips to load up the ambulance, which was filled quickly.

The backpacks will all stay local to help people in need right here in our community.