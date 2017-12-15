WSU engineering students present nuclear safeguard projects to PNNL

RICHLAND, WA - A group of Washington State University Pullman engineering students presented PNNL mentors with their finished nuclear safeguard projects today.

Just a couple years ago, Rodrigo Guerrero was in these students' shoes; an engineering student at WSU Pullman finishing his industrial design project on nuclear safeguards - and more importantly - looking to network his way into landing a job after school.

That's where the partnership between WSU and PNNL came in.

"This program pairs PNNL staff and WSU students together to give them an exposure to nuclear safeguards, as well as real world experience," Guerrero said.

He says this program provides these students with experience, training, and networking you could never get in a classroom.

"It really dials into a specific subject," he explains. "At school you know the overall basic engineering principles. But you really need to dial in your research in order to see nuclear safeguards and what you're working with and those aspects."

This year, Guerrero is back as a PNNL mentor as two groups of WSU students presented their projects...projects that PNNL scientists and engineers will actually go out and test to see if the lab can implement them as the lab and university cultivate the next potential group of PNNL engineers.

"The great part about this program is that we come up with them with some design characteristics, they build this platform for us, and then we actually get to use it in the field instead of just build it for us and not get to use it at all," said Guerrero.