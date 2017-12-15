Two bondsmen shot at while serving arrest warrant, suspect at large

YAKIMA, WA - On December 11th at 3:39 p.m., Joshua D. Weber (DOB: 12-12-95) pointed and fired a black, semi-automatic handgun at two victims.

The victims are contracted by Rick's Bail Bonds, and were at the residence at 1509 Fairbanks Avenue in Yakima attempting to take Weber into custody on a bail forteiture and a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. The victims were in uniforms that were clearly marked as bondsmen. They spoke directly with Weber inside the house for 23 minutes and had both positively identified Weber. After Weber refused to exit the house, entry was attempted and a window was breached to gain access.

Weber responded by firing two gunshots at one of the victims, who was standing in front of the window.

The victims retreated to the front of the residence behind a nearby wood fence, and a short time later Weber exited the front of the residence with the handgun and fired three more shots.

The victims both feared for their lives and thought that Weber was attempting to shoot them when he fired the handgun.

A search warrant to enter the residence was applied for and granted to search for Weber, firearms and accessories, ammunition, spent shell casings/bullets and to take photographs. The warrant was served on the residence and evidence of the crime of 1st Degree Assault was located including shell casings, bullet fragment/slug and an extended pistol magazine with ammunition. Two bullet impacts were located in the wall near the window and in the frame of the window where one of the victims was standing. Digital photographs were taken and evidence was collected.