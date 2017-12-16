Yakima Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting in Zillah

UPDATE 12/18:

ZILLAH, WA - We've learned Zillah Police officer Jacob Olivias shot 61-year-old Ricky Bounds Friday night.

Toppenish Police were looking for 29-year-old Calvin Golson when they got a tip that led them to the 200 Block of 1st Avenue. TPD requested Zillah officers help with the eluding and drug search warrant.

When they got there, Bounds came outside a home with a gun in his hand. Officers reported feeling threatened and 27-year-old Olivias fired at Bounds. As of Monday morning, he's listed in critical condition.

Olivias has been with ZPD for 18 months, before that he was a Granger Police Officer. He graduated from the Washington State Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Academy. In 2016, his peers voted him Officer of the year for his professional attitude and work ethic.

He's on paid administrative leave as the Yakima Police Department investigates.

-------------------------------

ZILLAH, WA - A man is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting in Zillah. Zillah and Toppenish police officers were trying to find a man who has several outstanding warrants, which include eluding and drug charges.

Police found him at a house on the 200 block of 1st avenue around 11:00 on Friday night. When they got there, another man came outside with black handgun. When he refused to drop his weapon, a Zillah police officer fired a shot. Medics transported the suspect to an area hospital. We don't know his condition at this time.

The officers involved have been placed on a routine administrative leave. Investigators with the Yakima Police Department are still investigating this case.

The names of the involved officers and suspect haven't been released.