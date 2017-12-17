Station 84 already making a difference

PASCO, WA.-- The Pasco Fire Department has a new, old addition to its facilities. Station 84, which is on Road 48, used to belong to Franklin County. It was taken over by the City of Pasco, renovated, and is now busy serving the area.

According to PFD's Ben Shearer, in the first month that the station was operational, it took 80 calls, even though it doesn't have a firetruck yet. Shearer says the area is a big one when it comes to medical calls, and station 84's ambulance has gotten plenty of use.

Luckily for the hardworking firefighters and EMTs, the station's sleeping quarters are, literally, quite homey. Along with the station building, the City also bought the house next door. It's been divvied up, and turned into a multi-bedroom rest spot for everyone on-duty.

However, despite the positive impact of this station, it's only a temporary fix. Shearer says it'll only be in use for 3-5 years, while Pasco builds a larger, more permanent station. The City of Pasco has already bought the land for that station; it'll eventually sit on Road 52, just north of Court Street.