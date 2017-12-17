Station 84 already making a differencePosted: Updated:
Yakima Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting in Zillah
We've learned Zillah Police officer Jacob Olivias shot 61-year-old Ricky Bounds Friday night.More >>
BREAKING: Multiple people dead after train derails over I-5 in Pierce County
A train has derailed over I-5 in Pierce County, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.More >>
Station 84 already making a difference
PASCO, WA.-- The Pasco Fire Department has a new, old addition to its facilities. Station 84, which is on Road 48, used to belong to Franklin County.More >>
Police looking for truck involved in hit & run
Kennewick Police are looking for a truck involved in a hit and run accident Sunday night.More >>
Woman arrested after firing gun at man
A 31-year-old woman is facing assault charges after firing a gun at a man.More >>
WSU engineering students present nuclear safeguard projects to PNNL
A group of Washington State University Pullman engineering students presented PNNL mentors with their finished nuclear safeguard projects today.More >>
Two bondsmen shot at while serving arrest warrant, suspect at large
On December 11th at 3:39 p.m., Joshua D. Weber (DOB: 12-12-95) pointed and fired a black, semi-automatic handgun at two victims.More >>
Kadlec and Richland FD fill ambulance will backpacks, quilts for local foster kids
For the third consecutive year, Kadlec Medical Center is collecting backpacks and other gifts for foster kids in our area.More >>
Local food bank receives $34,500 from Walla Walla Valley Wineries, businesses
The Barrel Full of Money fundraiser broke its own record again this holiday season, as more than 60 Walla Walla Valley wineries, area businesses and non-profit organizations teamed up to raise a monumental amount of money for the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank.More >>
Tipsy Taxi: a free service that gets you home during the holidays
The holidays are notorious for parties, and parties can sometimes lead to poor choices...like drinking and driving.More >>
