Woman arrested after firing gun at man

BENTON COUNTY, WA - A 31-year-old woman is facing assault charges after firing a gun at a man.

Deputies say she shot at the 27-year-old on the 63000 Block of East 99 Private Road around 1:20 Sunday afternoon. After that, the man allegedly barricaded himself inside a garage. Deputies detained the woman while they investigated, luckily he didn't get hurt.

Deputies arrested the woman on an investigative hold for first degree assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.