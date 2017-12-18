Fire displaces four in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - The Red Cross is helping four people who've lost their home in a fire. It started in the basement of the home on the 900 Block of Hanraty Drive in Yakima just after 9:00 Sunday night.

According to a press release from the Yakima Fire Department, the house has a lot of smoke and electrical damage. Firefighters had to shut down power and gas to the home so they could safely get it under control

Everyone got out of the home but medics evaluated one person. After being evaluated, they decided not to be transported to the hospital

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what started it but say it started in a bedroom in the basement.

Officials say the fire caused about $50,000 in damage.