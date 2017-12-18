Fire displaces four in YakimaPosted: Updated:
Yakima Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting in Zillah
We've learned Zillah Police officer Jacob Olivias shot 61-year-old Ricky Bounds Friday night.More >>
BREAKING: Multiple people dead after train derails over I-5 in Pierce County
A train has derailed over I-5 in Pierce County, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.More >>
Fire displaces four in Yakima
The Red Cross is helping four people who've lost their home in a fire.More >>
Hundreds of family meals served at Henry Beauchamp Community Center
Thousands of families are receiving a free dinner and gifts as we speak.More >>
16-year-old accused of raping jogger was charged with attempted rape earlier this year
Court documents say a teen accused of raping a female jogger in Yakima was charged with attempting to rape a second woman earlier this year.More >>
Heroes and Helpers event in Yakima brings smiles to community youth
Some Yakima Police officers gave some neighborhood children the experience of a lifetime just yesterday morning.More >>
Three arrested after early morning mail theft
Three people are in custody for a mail theft early Friday morning.More >>
Teen skateboarder hit by truck receives only minor injuries
On December 13th at 4:50 p.m., a 14-year-old male from the Terrace Heights area was illegally skateboarding down the grade in the 500 Block of N 33rd Street and was in the roadway.More >>
Two organizations team up to provide food for families in need
Many families in Yakima will be thankful for the dinner on their table tonight thanks to Second Harvest and Washington Beef Counts.More >>
Speed bump fluke in Yakima costs city over $10,000
Speed bumps are causing a huge headache for city employees in Yakima.More >>
