Police looking for truck involved in hit & run

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are looking for a truck involved in a hit and run accident Sunday night. It happened on West Metaline Avenue and Filmore Place. 

Police said on their Facebook the truck went off the road then drove through a front yard. They hit a mailbox, two cars, and a utility trailer. Luckily no one got hurt in the collision.

Officers found vehicle parts at the scene. 

They say they're looking for a Ford F150 with damage to the front bumper. 

Anyone with information should call KPD at (509) 628-0333.

