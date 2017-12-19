Military, first responders, homeless get free haircuts at Cut For A Cause event

UNION GAP, WA - Christmas is a week away, and a barbershop owner is doing his part to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

The owner of Saint's Barbershop in Union Gap is sure to be on Santa's nice list - today, the business will be cutting hair for free.

This is all a part of the Cut For A Cause event. The event allows veterans, active military members, first responders, and homeless to receive a free haircut.

Gifts, clothing and money donations will also be accepted. Gifts and clothing will be going towards the YMCA. As for the money, the total amount is divided and given to a family in need and an organization.

"Last year, the cash jar got to, I think, $2,500 - right in there - and then we split it half and half," said Nikolas St. Aubin, owner of Saint's Barbershop. "Put half towards Meals On Wheels so elders could feed their pets, and then we did half towards a man who lost his house in a fire."

This is only the second time the event is taking place, and St. Aubin hopes it grows every year.

He also says today's hours are from 10 a.m. until the last person - even if that means staying open past business hours.