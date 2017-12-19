Homeless cats in southeastern Washington saved by $4,980 BISSELL Pet Foundation grant

BENTON CITY, WA – BISSELL Pet Foundation has awarded $4,980 to assist the lifesaving efforts of Prevent Homeless Pets (PHP). Grant funds will prevent pet overpopulation, as well as helping area residents needing assistance with proactive veterinary care.

Pet overpopulation is major problem, particularly in low-income areas where pet owners cannot afford preventative veterinary procedures and where feral cat populations often overwhelm neighborhoods. The BISSELL Pet Foundation grant will allow PHP to focus on two initiatives: vouchers for spay/neuter procedures for low-income pet owners and vouchers for spay/neuter procedures for caretakers of community, unowned cats. In total, the grant funds will provide 166 pets with spay/neuter surgeries which will exponentially reduce the number of future unwanted litters.

“The greatest reward is to help our partners save thousands of animals’ lives each year by supporting their efforts,” explains Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “We hope to see the day when every pet has a loving, forever home.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation provides much-needed financial assistance to animal welfare organizations with the goal of finding every pet a loving home. Since its inception, the foundation has given more than $4 million in support to organizations like Prevent Homeless Pets.