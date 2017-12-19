Man stabbed and thrown from car; suspects arrested

HERMISTON, OR - On December 18th, 2017, at about 9:45 p.m., the Hermiston Police Department received a 911 call advising a male victim was thrown from a vehicle in the 800 block of North 1st Street. Responding officers learned the victim, identified as 25-year-old Jentry P. Wedge of Umatilla, OR, had also been stabbed in the abdomen by an acquaintance. Wedge was admitted to Good Shepherd Hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Alex Ortega of Hermiston on an allegation of Assault in the Second Degree and lodged him in the Umatilla County Jail. The vehicle in question a 1996 Honda Civic is owned by Ortega and is where the alleged crime(s) are believed to have taken place. The vehicle was impounded and a search warrant is being served as of the time of this release going out.

Also arrested for involvement in this incident was 22-year-old Nina J. Hodges of Hermiston. Hodges was arrested on a probation violation only, and lodged at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.

This is very much an ongoing investigation and additional information may be released as it becomes available but not likely until tomorrow. The Hermiston Police Department was assisted by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the Stanfield Police Department, and the Oregon State Police.

“This isolated and quickly contained incident involved three persons known to each other with what we believe was a very unique ‘friendship’ leading to a dispute taking place inside a moving vehicle," said Chief Jason Edmiston. "Statements to include what we believe can be considered a confession has been obtained. All three of these individuals have had numerous contacts with area law enforcement over the years.”