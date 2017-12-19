Handmade cards made with love meant to give back

KENNEWICK, WA - What is better than a handmade gift during the holidays? Not much - and a local non-profit has just the thing for that person on your list who already has 'everything.'

Fields of Grace is selling handmade card made with love and you have just enough time to buy one and have it sent off by Christmas.



The faith-based non-profit organizes volunteers to go out to residential and corporate farms and orchards and pick the extra produce that would otherwise go to waste. They they donate that food to area food banks.



The cards they are selling are 'alternative gift' cards. That means your purchase of one could help feed 600, 1,200 or even 2,400 people.



"It's going to be a gift this Christmas that people aren't going to get from anyone but you which makes it kind of an alternative gift. But it's also a gift of giving back to people in need in our community. I think it's just an easy way for people to give," said Fields of Grace Board President Gerry Berges.



You can buy the cards HERE.