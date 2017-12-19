City of Yakima accepting applications for their scholarship

YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima encourages higher education, which is why it's giving students the opportunity to apply for a scholarship.

The City is going through the process of accepting applications for a $1,200 scholarship.

The scholarship is through the Association of Washington Cities, or AWC. All 281 cities within the state have the opportunity to go through the process of accepting applications, then selecting one student and sending their application to the AWC to be considered as one of six students that will be awarded.

The communications director of Yakima says that only about 50 cities go through this process, giving students in Yakima a high chance.

The AWC is looking to award seniors who are involved and plan on going to college.

"High school seniors that have been active in their school community or the larger community, and specifically those that have been in some level of community service either directly to a city government or significant community service," said Randy Beehler, Communications & Public Affairs Director.

All applications must be submitted by February 16th of next year. Details on the list of requirements can be found here: https://www.yakimawa.gov/media/points-of-interest/high-school-seniors-encouraged-apply-1000-scholarship/.