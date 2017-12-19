City of Yakima accepting applications for their scholarshipPosted: Updated:
Teen dies after reports of shots fired
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Moxee Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead.More >>
One Yakima woman helps bring presents to families during the holidays
For those who haven't finished Christmas shopping, you're running out of time. But what about those who simply can't afford presents at all?More >>
City of Yakima accepting applications for their scholarship
The City of Yakima encourages higher education, which is why it's giving students the opportunity to apply for a scholarship.More >>
Handmade cards made with love meant to give back
Fields of Grace is selling handmade card made with love and you have just enough time to buy one and have it sent off by Christmas.More >>
Yakima Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting in Zillah
We've learned Zillah Police officer Jacob Olivias shot 61-year-old Ricky Bounds Friday night.More >>
Military, first responders, homeless get free haircuts at Cut For A Cause event
Christmas is a week away, and a barbershop owner is doing his part to get everyone in the holiday spirit.More >>
BREAKING: Multiple people dead after train derails over I-5 in Pierce County
A train has derailed over I-5 in Pierce County, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.More >>
Fire displaces four in Yakima
The Red Cross is helping four people who've lost their home in a fire.More >>
Hundreds of family meals served at Henry Beauchamp Community Center
Thousands of families are receiving a free dinner and gifts as we speak.More >>
16-year-old accused of raping jogger was charged with attempted rape earlier this year
Court documents say a teen accused of raping a female jogger in Yakima was charged with attempting to rape a second woman earlier this year.More >>
