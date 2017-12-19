One Yakima woman helps bring presents to families during the holidays

YAKIMA, WA - For those who haven't finished Christmas shopping, you're running out of time. But what about those who simply can't afford presents at all?

One Yakima woman is bringing Christmas magic to needy families, and she's doing it through Facebook.

Three years ago, Carlie Jojo started the Facebook page "Helping Hands For Christmas." The group has over 300 members this year. It includes not only Yakima families, but some that are also in surrounding communities. They need help to put gifts under their tree.

And then there's those in the group who want to donate presents. Jojo collects hundreds of gently used or new items; she tries to make sure that each kid gets something they need, which is usually a clothing item and a toy or something they'd enjoy.

The group gets bigger every year, and Jojo says seeing the response from strangers is rewarding.

"There's just way too many bad things that go on today," said Jojo. "And to see people that want to give to other people and people band together to give to other people, I think that's just amazing all in itself."

But Jojo doesn't stop at just collecting the gifts. She also wraps every single one herself.

With just six days to go until Christmas, 14 families in the Helping Hands For Christmas group still need gifts.

If you would like to help, contact Jojo through the Helping Hands For Christmas Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/FreeChrismasGiftKids2015/.