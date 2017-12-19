Glenn's Hometown News: A family's perfectly preserved history in Dayton

Glenn's Hometown News: A family's perfectly preserved history in DaytonPosted: Updated:
Richland PD looking for assault suspect
Richland Police are looking for a man who went inside an apartment and assaulted a woman early Wednesday morning.More >>
Handmade cards made with love meant to give back
Fields of Grace is selling handmade card made with love and you have just enough time to buy one and have it sent off by Christmas.More >>
Yakima Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting in Zillah
We've learned Zillah Police officer Jacob Olivias shot 61-year-old Ricky Bounds Friday night.More >>
Man stabbed and thrown from car; suspects arrested
On December 18th, 2017, at about 9:45 p.m., the Hermiston Police Department received a 911 call advising a male victim was thrown from a vehicle in the 800 block of North 1st Street.More >>
Homeless cats in southeastern Washington saved by $4,980 BISSELL Pet Foundation grant
BISSELL Pet Foundation has awarded $4,980 to assist the lifesaving efforts of Prevent Homeless Pets.More >>
Walla Walla recognized in nationwide competition for reduction of energy use
The city of Walla Walla, Washington, was recognized as a top community in the Georgetown University Energy Prize, a two-year, nationwide competition that brought together 50 communities in rethinking the way America’s small- to medium-sized towns, cities, and counties use energy.More >>
BREAKING: Multiple people dead after train derails over I-5 in Pierce County
A train has derailed over I-5 in Pierce County, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.More >>
Station 84 already making a difference
PASCO, WA.-- The Pasco Fire Department has a new, old addition to its facilities. Station 84, which is on Road 48, used to belong to Franklin County.More >>
Police looking for truck involved in hit & run
Kennewick Police are looking for a truck involved in a hit and run accident Sunday night.More >>
Woman arrested after firing gun at man
A 31-year-old woman is facing assault charges after firing a gun at a man.More >>
