Richland PD looking for assault suspect

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police are looking for a man who went inside an apartment and assaulted a woman early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. on the 300 Block of Van Giesen Street.

Officers tell NBC Right Now the man has dark skin and is about 5'10". He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and ran away before police got there. Multiple agencies set up a perimeter and even brought out a canine to help with the search.

If you know anything call police at (509) 628-0333.