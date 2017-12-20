Coroner identifies 16-year-old who died of gunshot wound to chest

UPDATE:

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - According to Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins, the victim was 16-year-old Elias Juarez, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Sheriff's deputies and Moxee Police responded to a call of shots fired just after two o' clock yesterday on Chappel Lane, which is in unincorporated Yakima County.

They found the 16-year-old unresponsive, with no detectable pulse. Officers did try to revive him, including doing CPR, but it was too late.

Deputies are now asking that anyone with information about Juarez or the shooting to call the Sheriff's Office at 574-2500.

