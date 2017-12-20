Teen dies after reports of shots fired

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Moxee Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired on the 500 Block of Chappel Lane in unincorporated Yakima County around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon.

When they got there they found a teen unresponsive, not breathing, and had no pulse. Officers tried using a defibrillator and doing CPR. East Valley Fire also responded to help but the teen died of his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning to determine his cause of death.

Anyone with information should call YSO at (509) 574-2500.