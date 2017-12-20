Kennewick Rodeo wins prestigious Remuda Award

KENNEWICK, WA – The Kennewick/Horse Heaven-Round-Up Rodeo has been voted to have the best rodeo stock of any event in the nation by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

The rodeo committee received the Remuda Award at the recent PRCA Awards Banquet held in conjunction with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

The Kennewick rodeo made several changes to its format for the 2017 season. A new stock contractor – the Calgary Stampede – was hired; the prize money for contestants was increased to $20,000 per event, and a final championship go-round was added on Saturday night. Those actions bolstered the rodeo to the Top 25 in the nation.

“The Remuda award is special to our committee because it is a national award given to only one rodeo out of the more than 620 hundred rodeos sanctioned by the PRCA,” said Rodeo Committee Co-Chair Scott English. “It recognizes that the committee has made the most outstanding effort to secure the best rodeo livestock for the contestants to compete on.”

The Remuda Award is one of the highest honors in the rodeo world.

For years, the committee has worked to make the rodeo here one of the best in the nation and the Remuda Award validates the hard work and commitment to that goal.

“Our community has been so generous in their support of our event,” English said. It is gratifying to see the committee’s decisions pay off for our great fans and supporters.”

The award includes a bronze sculpture and a Polaris XP Ranger 1000.