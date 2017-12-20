Eating salad may prevent memory loss - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Eating salad may prevent memory loss

CHICAGO, IL - A salad a day could keep memory problems away.

A new study found eating just one daily serving of leafy greens may slow the aging of the brain.

Researchers at Rush University followed nearly 1,000 senior citizens for nearly five years. Those who ate greens scored higher on tests of memory and thinking skills than non-veggie eaters.

The difference was equivalent to being 11 years younger in age!

